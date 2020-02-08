Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. 747,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

