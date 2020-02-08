Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 574 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.36. 1,123,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,964. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.