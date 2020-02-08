Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,449 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,449 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 2,939,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,586. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.