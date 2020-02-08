Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $169.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.