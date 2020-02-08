Dfpg Investments LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.95. 739,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,813. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.96 and a fifty-two week high of $196.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

