Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

