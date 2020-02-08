Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.48. 263,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,877. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $130.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

