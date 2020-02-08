Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,750 ($49.33).
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,163.50 ($41.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,196.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,243.44.
In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last 90 days.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
