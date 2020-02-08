Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,750 ($49.33).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,163.50 ($41.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,196.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,243.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.