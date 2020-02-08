Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, First Analysis raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 412,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Digi International has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

