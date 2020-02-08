Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of -0.02.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

