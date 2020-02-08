Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.89 or 0.03434903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00222378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00131153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,317,438 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.