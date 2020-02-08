Digiwage Trading Up 74.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $23,090.00 and $33.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026545 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00346825 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037383 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.