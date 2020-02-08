Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $556.76

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $556.76 and traded as high as $575.00. Dignity shares last traded at $543.00, with a volume of 78,195 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dignity in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 556.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.07.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

