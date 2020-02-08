DIMCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $234,198.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 200.7% against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $234,198.00 and approximately $3,940.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

