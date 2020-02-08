Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diploma to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.38 ($21.43).

Get Diploma alerts:

LON:DPLM traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,960 ($25.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,258 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,979.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,732.58.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diploma will post 6497.0006283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.