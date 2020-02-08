Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shares traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, 3,726 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 356% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $262.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

