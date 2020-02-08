DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $207,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

