DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

DMZPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

DMZPY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

