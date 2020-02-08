Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,062. Domo has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $687.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Domo by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

