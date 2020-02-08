Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

UFS opened at $33.83 on Friday. Domtar has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

