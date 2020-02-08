Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.83, 2,052,538 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 857,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

