Dragon Option Price Reaches $0.0001 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $12,863.00 and $2,343.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, ABCC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.03320258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00221738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00129077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,790,010 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

