DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.62. DTE Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.47-6.75 EPS.

DTE opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.18.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

