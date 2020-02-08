DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.18.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,688. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

