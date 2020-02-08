Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 18th

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Dunkin Brands Group has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $66.08 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DNKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

