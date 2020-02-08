Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $175,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

