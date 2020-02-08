Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Textron by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Textron by 111.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 18.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

