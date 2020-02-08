Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,530 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,967,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

