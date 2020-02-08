Dusk Network Trading Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $1.13 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.88 or 0.05929758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00129522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,293,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

