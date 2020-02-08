Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

