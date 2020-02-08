Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,200,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,690,133. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

