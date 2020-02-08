Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,521,000 after buying an additional 93,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $230.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,521. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

