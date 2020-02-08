Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

GILD traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $68.87. 27,118,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

