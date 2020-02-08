Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 519,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $166.23. 1,004,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.09. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.