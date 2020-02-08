Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,966. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.56 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

