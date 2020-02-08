Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

KBE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 1,026,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,785. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

