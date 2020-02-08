Dystem Reaches Market Cap of $880.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $880.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dystem has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dystem alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012930 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003608 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . The official website for Dystem is dystem.io

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.