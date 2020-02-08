Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce sales of $59.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.05 million and the lowest is $57.67 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $61.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $214.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.30 million to $216.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.33 million, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $305.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 643,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,111,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.