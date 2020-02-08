Eastern Bank Acquires 284 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. 5,678,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.