Eastern Bank Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,664,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

