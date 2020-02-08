Eastern Bank Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. 2,470,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,865. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.