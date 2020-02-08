Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Holdings Raised by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXG. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 459,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 378,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 259,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 552,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

