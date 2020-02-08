eBay’s (EBAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.79.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,928,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,355. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,183 shares of company stock worth $5,776,453 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

