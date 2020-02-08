ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of ECN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.10. The company had a trading volume of 468,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.91 and a one year high of C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

