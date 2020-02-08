ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of ECN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.10. The company had a trading volume of 468,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.91 and a one year high of C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
