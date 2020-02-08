Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.86. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 755 ($9.93).
Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile
