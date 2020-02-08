Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.86. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 755 ($9.93).

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

