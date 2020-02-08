Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of EDIT traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 828,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,485. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

