eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 722,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 141,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 107,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.