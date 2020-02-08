Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $11.92. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 21,820 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on EIGR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

