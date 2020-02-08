Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $32.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after acquiring an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $21,126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 322,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.68. 2,246,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

