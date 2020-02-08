ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

